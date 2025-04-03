GLENDALE – The American Chess Academy, City of Glendale, in partnership with the California Chess Federation and dot818, is proud to announce that the California State Open Chess Tournament will take place in Glendale for the first time in its more than 30-year history. Set to run from August 29 to September 2, 2025, this landmark event will bring together 500 of the country’s top chess players, along with their coaches, families, and spectators, for five days of intense competition, strategic brilliance, elite competition and major economic boost to the City.

“This is a monumental moment for Glendale,” said Mayor Elen Asatryan. “Hosting the California State Open is a testament to our city’s dedication to education, strategic excellence, and community engagement. We are proud to partner with our very own American Chess Academy and the California Chess Federation to showcase all that Glendale has to offer.”

Building on the success of Glendale’s inaugural chess competition last year where local officials and first responders competed against young talents from the American Chess Academy, the City is looking forward to hosting one of the largest and most prestigious chess tournaments in the United States.

“We look forward to the California State Open Chess Tournament being in Glendale for the first time. I see it as a chance for our community to come together, inspire the next generation of players, and celebrate the growing chess culture in our city.” – Armen Ambartsoumian, President of American Chess Academy.

For the past 14 years, the tournament has been held in San Diego, with Los Angeles hosting it before that. With its deep-rooted chess culture and a thriving local community of players, Glendale is the ideal city to host this championship.

David Tonoyan, President of dot818, expressed his enthusiasm: “For so many of us here, chess is more than a game. It’s a cherished tradition that brings people together. We at dot818 are honored to have helped plant the seeds for this tournament’s arrival, and we look forward to seeing how it will continue to flourish in the years to come.”

The tournament will take place just before Glendale Tech Week slated for September, aligning with the city’s vision of positioning itself as a hub for innovation, critical thinking, and intellectual competition. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore City’s thriving cultural scene, diverse dining offerings, and cutting-edge business landscape.

Organizers are inviting businesses, community leaders, and chess enthusiasts to support the event through sponsorships, partnerships, and volunteer opportunities.