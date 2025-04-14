Double Youth World Champion and European Champion Hamlet Manukyan has won the gold medal in the pommel horse final at the fourth stage of the World Cup series, currently taking place in Croatia. Manukyan scored an impressive 14.633 points in the final.

Another Armenian competitor in the same event, Youth World Vice Champion Mamikon Khachatryan, earned a score of 14.033 points.

All five members of the Armenian national artistic gymnastics team qualified for the finals of this stage of the World Cup series.

Team leader Artur Davtyan—an Olympic silver and bronze medalist, World Champion, and two-time European Champion—claimed the bronze medal in the vault event, finishing in third place. Davtyan is a two-time World Cup series winner.

In the rings final, Armenia’s Artur Avetisyan secured the bronze medal with a score of 14.466 points.