Hetq to Investigate Assets of Robert Kocharian and Family

YEREVAN — Hetq.am has started a campaign to investigate the assets owned by Robert Kocharian, Armenia’s second president, and his family members.

To accomplish this, the website is calling for its readers who have ties to the Kocharian family and to businesses linked to the former president to assist them in this project.

“While Hetq has compiled, and verified, a certain amount of information in the past regarding Kocharian family assets, conditions in Armenia today allow us to do much more. True, we still cannot get the names of shareholders of closed joint stock companies. It’s against the law. Perhaps, if the new government is able and willing to introduce a set of legislative changes making such information accessible, we could confirm much.

State investigative agencies might also be able to receive information from various banks regarding a host of murky transactions.

We’re also calling on our compatriots overseas to provide us with any information they might have regarding the assets of the Kocharian family. Please write to us at hetq@hetq.am. We ensure the confidentiality of all submissions” the website stated.

There is much talk today about the assets of former Armenian President Robert Kocharian. The first list purporting to show his assets was published by the Russian website versia.ru. The list below of Kocharian family assets is a compilation of information culled from a number of sources.

1.- Artsakh Bank

2.- MAP (50%)

3.- UniBank (co-owner)

4.- ABB Bank (co-owner)

5.- Renko Construction

6.- Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Kombinat (more than 90%)

7.- ArdShinInvestBank (more than 50%)

8.- Converse Bank (30-50%)

9.- Kaputak Sevan Complex

10.- Nairi Medical Center

11.- Emporio Armani, Stefano Ricci, etc.

12.- H2 Television (co-owner)

13.- SAS supermarket chain (50%)

14.- Noy Cognac-Wine Plant (50%; is co-owner with Gagik Tsarukyan)

15.- Large commercial mall in Moscow

16.- Moscow casino

17.- Kocharyan family said to own 80% of all cell phones imported to Armenia

18.- Karabakh Telecom, MTS-Armenia

19.- Ararat Cement – 33%. Gagik Tsarukyan is a co-owner.

20. Toyota representatives in Armenia

21.- Zvartnots International Airport

22.- HayPost

23.- Golden Palace Hotel

24.- Several diamond mines in Nigeria

25.- Erebuni Hotel

26.- Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Kombinat

27.- Roberto chain of shoe stores

28.- Buildings along Northern Boulevard in Yerevan