YEREVAN – Armenia unilaterally provided 972 maps of minefields to Azerbaijan without preconditions on June 12, July 3, October 19, November 1, and November 29, 2021, according to Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan.

“Moreover, abiding by the principles of cooperation on humanitarian issues, Armenia developed new minefield maps through surveys and handed them over to Azerbaijan in early 2024,” Badalyan told Factor-TV.

She noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly questioned the accuracy of these maps, despite consistent assurances from the Armenian side that there are no “better or more accurate” versions available.

“Armenia remains ready to verify the accuracy of these maps with the involvement of international experts,” she added.

Badalyan also emphasized that the International Court of Justice has unequivocally rejected Azerbaijan’s request for interim measures against Armenia, in which Azerbaijan accused Armenia of planting mines.