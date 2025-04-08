GLENDALE — The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) is proud to announce the establishment of its Glendale/La Cañada Chapter, expanding on its mission to provide humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities worldwide.​soar-us.org

The Glendale/La Cañada Chapter joins SOAR’s extensive network of over 140 chapters across the globe, all dedicated to ensuring that orphaned Armenian children have the proper means to live a resourceful and meaningful life. ​Glendale, California, is comprised of close to 100,000 Armenian-Americans. This sheer amount of inhabitants makes Glendale the single highest concentration of members of the diaspora in the US. soar-us.org

To mark its launch, the Glendale/La Cañada Chapter is hosting its Our House “Mer Toon” fundraiser in support of the Children’s Home in Gyumri. CHG cares for 121 orphans with mental and physical disabilities (ages 0-18). The goal is to raise $10,000 to build an additional bedroom, ensuring separate sleeping spaces for boys and girls. An additional $10,000 is needed to construct a heated hallway that will directly lead to the restrooms. Currently, children have to walk outside to access the restrooms.

The community is encouraged to support the Our House “Mer Toon “ initiative by donating at the below link.

How to Donate

Make a donation here: https://soar-us.reachapp.co/donations/new?referral=DonationOption:5295

Founded in 2005, the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) provides humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities throughout the world. Working with a trusted network of in-country staff and global volunteers, SOAR is committed to offering this vulnerable population the resources necessary for their physical, emotional, and intellectual development.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.soar-us.org or contact the Glendale/La Cañada Chapter at [email protected]