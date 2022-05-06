WASHINGTON, DC — within the framework of his working visit to the U.S., Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez. Senator Jim Rich, a member of the committee, also participated at the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said today.

It said the interlocutors touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-U.S. relations, the security situation unfolded around Armenia and Artsakh, as well as a number of issues on the regional situation.

The sides commended the achievements during the thirty-year-old Armenian-U.S. diplomatic relations. The Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed the importance of the U.S. support for the reforms being implemented in Armenia, the strengthening of democracy, the development of the economic sphere, as well as the importance of the agreements reached during the visit.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the contribution of Bob Menendez to the adoption of the Senate resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is significant from the viewpoint of justice, ensuring the supremacy of humanitarian values and preventing further genocides.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia also presented the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia’s position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the inadmissibility of provoking tensions by Azerbaijan was emphasized.

The need for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and detained civilians held in Azerbaijan was underscored

The Foreign Minister of Armenia also presented the recent developments aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented Bob Menendez with the Order of Friendship, by which he was awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of Armenian-U.S. friendly relations.

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan also held a meeting with U.S. Senate’s Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of deepening and expanding cooperation based on common Armenian-American values. Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the US continued support to the reform agenda in Armenia.

Issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the meeting.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his interlocutor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The importance of US mediation efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country was underscored.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan presented the details of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Ararat Mirzoyan conveyed the Mkhitar Gosh Medal to Mitch McConnell, with which he was awarded for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of Armenian-American friendly relations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States.