SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring April 24, 2025 as “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENT STATE OF CALIFORNIA

PROCLAMATION

On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman Empire began its systematic genocide of

Armenian people, a minority group that had long been treated as second-class

citizens. The Armenian Genocide began with the forced deportation and

murder of hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders and

ended with the deaths of 1.5 million men, women, and children. It was the first

genocide of the 20th century. Armenians around the world continue to face

targeted persecution, evidenced by the recent violence towards over 120,000

indigenous Christian Armenians from Artsakh in 2023.

As we remember the victims and survivors on this somber anniversary, we honor

the strength and resilience of the Armenian people, who have built new lives

and thriving communities in all corners of the globe. Thousands made their

homes in California, and we are immeasurably greater for their contributions.

Shametully, this community continues to be the target of hateful acts that too

often go unreported. These, and other ongoing threats to the Armenian people,

are painful reminders of the need to not only learn the lessons of history but also

to redouble efforts to address discrimination and violence. California is taking

action to confront racial, ethnic, and religious hate through enhanced security

at houses of worship and other at-risk cultural centers, anti-hate programs that

promote tolerance and support victims, an anonymous reporting hotline for

victims and witnesses of hate acts, and other resources.

California is committed to continuing this work to protect the safety and well-

being of all our communities. Let us recommit ourselves to remembering the

painful lessons of the past and always speaking out against hatred and

atrocities anywhere they occur.

NOW THEREFORE |, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do

hereby proclaim April 24, 2025 as “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian

Genocide.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF | have hereunto set my

hand and caused the Great Seal of the

State of California to be affixed this 18!r day

of April 2025.

Governor Newsom

Governor of California