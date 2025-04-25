SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring April 24, 2025 as “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”
The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:
EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENT STATE OF CALIFORNIA
PROCLAMATION
On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman Empire began its systematic genocide of
Armenian people, a minority group that had long been treated as second-class
citizens. The Armenian Genocide began with the forced deportation and
murder of hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders and
ended with the deaths of 1.5 million men, women, and children. It was the first
genocide of the 20th century. Armenians around the world continue to face
targeted persecution, evidenced by the recent violence towards over 120,000
indigenous Christian Armenians from Artsakh in 2023.
As we remember the victims and survivors on this somber anniversary, we honor
the strength and resilience of the Armenian people, who have built new lives
and thriving communities in all corners of the globe. Thousands made their
homes in California, and we are immeasurably greater for their contributions.
Shametully, this community continues to be the target of hateful acts that too
often go unreported. These, and other ongoing threats to the Armenian people,
are painful reminders of the need to not only learn the lessons of history but also
to redouble efforts to address discrimination and violence. California is taking
action to confront racial, ethnic, and religious hate through enhanced security
at houses of worship and other at-risk cultural centers, anti-hate programs that
promote tolerance and support victims, an anonymous reporting hotline for
victims and witnesses of hate acts, and other resources.
California is committed to continuing this work to protect the safety and well-
being of all our communities. Let us recommit ourselves to remembering the
painful lessons of the past and always speaking out against hatred and
atrocities anywhere they occur.
NOW THEREFORE |, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do
hereby proclaim April 24, 2025 as “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian
Genocide.”
IN WITNESS WHEREOF | have hereunto set my
hand and caused the Great Seal of the
State of California to be affixed this 18!r day
of April 2025.
Governor Newsom
Governor of California