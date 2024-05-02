ATWATER VILLAGE, CA. – On April 28, 2024, the Med-Aid Armenia 2nd Annual Fundraiser was held raising funds for new medical equipment purchases for the Nor Hachen Polyclinic.

More than 75 attendees gathered at the restaurateur Alex Sarkissian’s chic restaurant Momed in support of the Nor Hachen Polyclinic. Currently, the polyclinic lacks basic equipment that prevents it from successfully serving its patients. As a result of the event’s success, several new pieces of equipment will be purchased and delivered in the coming weeks. The new equipment will help bring the polyclinic up to Western standards.

“Dr. Krikor Deramerian worked hands-on with the polyclinic’s staff to better understand their situation and where we can engage to make a real difference,” said Peter Abajian, Director of The Paros Foundation. “At the same time, the Armenian government has agreed to renovate the physical space later this year. The work we are doing collectively to equip the Nor Hachen Polyclinic and provide them with additional necessary training, will have a long-term positive impact.”

The reach of the Nor Hachen Polyclinic is expansive, serving almost 13,000 people in the Nor Hachen community. The polyclinic provides primary care, ambulance services, and some specialty services. Dr. Deramerian said, “By bringing new equipment and implementing staff training we are helping improve care delivery for patients. My goal is to create a sustainable and efficient process that is going to improve the health care of Nor Hachen. As we move forward, I hope that the Nor Hachen Polyclinic will serve as an example for other polyclinics in Armenia.”

During last year’s Med-Aid Armenia Annual Fundraiser, enough funds were raised to purchase a new x-ray machine for the Nor Hachen Polyclinic. The medical equipment purchased with funds raised from this year’s event will greatly improve the services offered at the polyclinic and leave a lasting impact. Thank you to everyone who attended the event and made it a success.

The Paros Foundation created the Med-Aid Armenia program to administer medical missions as well as to improve the conditions of clinics around the country, and this summer the 5th medical mission will occur providing medical services to those in need. Through The Paros Foundation Med-Aid Armenia has made improvements to seven clinics in Armenia, including ongoing efforts made at the Nor Hachen Polyclinic.