WASHINGTON, DC — The United States believes there is an extraordinary opportunity for Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach peace now, the country’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this at a conversation on US foreign policy at the Brookings Institution.

“There is a unique opportunity to implement a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan that will end years of conflict and, in general, I think, will create tremendous opportunities for economic engagement and economic growth in the region, connecting countries both East and West, and North and South. Azerbaijan plays a critical role in this issue,” Blinken emphasized, adding that the United States has been actively pursuing this through diplomacy, trying to help Azerbaijan and Armenia move closer to a peace agreement.

In his speech, the U.S. Secretary of State also noted that Washington carried out this work in very close cooperation and coordination with the European Union, and expressed the opinion that Yerevan and Baku can indeed achieve peace.

“I think that that’s something that really is within reach. I was speaking just about a week ago to [Azerbaijan’s leader] Aliyev on this. I think that’s achievable, and it’s manifestly in the interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the broader region,” he said.