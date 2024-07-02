Gagik Tsarukyan’s son-in-law & daughter
YEREVAN — Armenia’s anti-corruption court ordered to confiscate over 1.286 billion drams in cash, real estate property and shares of corporate stock from the daughter and the son-in-law of Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party and one of the country’s richest people, the court reported on Tuesday.

Karapet Guloyan, Tsarukyan’s son-in-law and the former mayor of Abovyan, and his wife Roza Tsarukyan will lose real estate in Arinj and Tsaghkadzor, 2.000 shares in Acba Bank, $264.000 worth of loan, and over 1.286 billion drams.

The court order may be appealed within 30 days.

