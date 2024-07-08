YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling for continued deepening of Armenian-Iranian

“Relations with the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which have been steadily developing since the declaration of Armenia’s independence, are of special importance for the government and people of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message publicized by his office. “Continuous deepening of warm relations between Armenia and Iran is of special importance in the context of both bilateral cooperation and regional stability and prosperity.”

He expressed confidence that his government and Pezeshkian’s incoming administration will implement Armenian-Iranian agreements and “launch a number of new programs.”

Pezeshkian defeated ultraconservative hardliner Saeed Jalili in Friday’s runoff presidential vote, garnering 53.7 percent of the vote, according to official results. He is due to be sworn in before lawmakers early next month.

The early election was triggered by the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials in a helicopter in May. Pashinyan was among foreign dignitaries who attended Raisi’s funeral in Tehran. Meeting with Pashinyan after the ceremony, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran will continue “expanding relations with Armenia.”

Khamenei noted that the late Iranian president was “very sensitive to the border issues related to Armenia” and that “these sensitivities and cares should still be taken into account.” He seemingly alluded to Tehran’s regular warnings against Azerbaijan’s possible attempts to strip the Islamic Republic of its common border or transport links with its sole Christian neighbor.