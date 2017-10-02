Top Posts
Home Armenian Clashes Erupt After Armenians Try to Install Cross-Stone in a Javakhk Village
ArmenianNewsReligion

Clashes Erupt After Armenians Try to Install Cross-Stone in a Javakhk Village

October 2, 2017

JAVAKH (Armradio) — Residents of the Armenian-populated village of Gumburdo (Kumurdo) in Javakhk clashed with police on Saturday after the latter prevented attempts to erect a cross-stone in the churchyard.

The National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation of Georgia is renovating the 10th century church in the high-mountain village 9 km west of Akhalkalak, hoping that it will meet all standards for being included in list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

A number of bones were found at the site, when renovation works started last year. The residents reburied “the bones of their ancestors” in the same area. An agreement was reached with locals that the issue of the cross stone would be solved after local self-government elections scheduled for October 21. A group of residents, however, decided to install it earlier.

MP from the ruling Georgian Dream Party, member of the Armenia-Georgia Friendship Group David Chichinadze describes this as a “provocation before elections.”

“There were people giving out money to villagers. This is certainly an issue to be solved by the church and clergymen, but there are certain people willing to politicize the issue,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, refused to name the incites of the provocation, adding that “investigation will answer all questions.”

MP Samvel Manukyan elected from Javakhk also considers that the issue should be solved by the church.

Fr. Babken Salbiyan, the Prelate of Javakhk and Tsalka’s General Prelacy of the Armenian Diocese in Georgia described the incident as “unpleasant, incomprehensible misunderstanding.” He said they are holding meetings connected with the clash and will come forth with an official statement after discussions.

The clashes connected with the cross stone have renewed discussions on who the church belongs to. Expert of monuments Samvel Karapetyan writes in the book “Javakhk” that Kumurdo was the seat of the Chalcedonian Church between 10th and 12th centuries.

According to Tbilisi-based Armenian historian Yenok Tadevosyan “there is no doubt that the church was Chalcedonian. Therefore, the locals were incorrect in their attempt to erect a cross-stone in the yard.”

Metropolitan Nikoloz Pachuashvili of Akhalkalaki and Kumurdo says the church is the wealth of the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

“Had Armenians not taken care of it, it would not be standing today. Therefore, it’s our common wealth,” he said.

“In reality, the incident was an attempt to incite an interethnic and interchurch conflict, which could grow more serious,” he said.

Metropolitan Nikoloz Pachuashvili is confident, however, that there can be no enmity between the two brotherly peoples.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

SD Hunchakian Party Meets With Artsakh President

November 23, 2011

US Deputy Assistant Secretary: No Military Solution to the Karabakh Conflict

July 16, 2015

Representatives Ed Royce and Eliot Engel Introduce Turkey Christian Churches Accountability Act

April 3, 2014

Two Afghan Citizens Convicted for Illegally Crossing Turkish-Armenian Border

November 30, 2016

Works of Great Armenian Modern and Contemporary Artists on Display at LA ART SHOW 2016

January 18, 2016

Turkey Army Says it Seizes Power

July 15, 2016

Armenia’s Men’s and Women’s U16 Teams Win European Division C Championship Titles

July 30, 2017

Armenian Assembly Elects New Board of Trustees

May 18, 2016

Prime Minister of NKR Visits Armenian Community in Las Vegas

November 23, 2015

Valerie Boyer: Time to Recognize the Independence of Nagorno Karabakh

April 29, 2013

Leave a Comment























 