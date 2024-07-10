YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President of Iran on the victory in the elections and wished him an effective tenure.

“Relations with the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which have been steadily developing since the declaration of Armenia’s independence, are of special importance for the government and people of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said in his congratulatory message publicized by his office. “Continuous deepening of warm relations between Armenia and Iran is of special importance in the context of both bilateral cooperation and regional stability and prosperity.”

The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements previously reached at the interstate level. The parties have agreed to meet on an upcoming opportunity.