WASHINGTON, DC — Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs James C. O’Brien will travel to Yerevan, Armenia June 10-12, 2024.  Assistant Secretary O’Brien will lead the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue Capstone meeting to review the significant progress made in deepening bilateral relations and discuss next steps.

Assistant Secretary O’Brien will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S. support for progress on a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the use of the Alma Ata declaration as a basis for border delimitation.  Assistant Secretary O’Brien will also meet with members of the business community and will engage civil society.

