PARIS — The United States and France support the establishment of a fair and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Presidents of US and France Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement following the ceremonies of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

“The United States and France support the establishment of a fair and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, based on the respect of international law as well as the principles of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. They support further regional integration in the South Caucasus for the benefit of all the region’s people,” the Presidents said.

