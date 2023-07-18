WASHINGTON, DC—The Ministry of Defense has announced that Lieutenant General Edward Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense, is visiting the United States from July 17 to 18. Lt. Gen. Asryan participated in a conference in Washington, D.C., commemorating the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

During the conference, Lt. Gen. Asryan met with several officials, including General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau; Major General Daniel Lasica, Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the U.S. European Command; and Brigadier General Michael Venerdi, the Adjutant General of Kansas and National Guard Commander. Discussions focused on the current state of Armenia-Kansas cooperation within the state partnership program, as well as various bilateral cooperation issues with the United States.

Additionally, Lt. Gen. Asryan held a meeting with Michalis Giorgallas, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus, and Lieutenant General Dimokritos Zervakis, the Cypriot Chief of the National Guard’s General Staff. The discussions centered around bilateral cooperation matters.