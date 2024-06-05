YEREVAN — Russian border guards left their positions in the vicinity of the border-straddling Nerkin Hand village in the Syunik province, Robert Ghukasyan, the local governor, reported on Wednesday.

The Russians also left their outposts in several other areas where they were deployed during the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I cannot say for sure if Russia’s border guards have fully left the Syunik province as this requires them to move out their equipment and demolish their infrastructure, not just to move out the troops,” Ghukasyan said as he spoke to journalists in the parliament. Russia will withdraw its border guards gradually, and this will take some more time, he added.