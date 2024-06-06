YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

It said the two men noted the notable expansion of cooperation between Armenia and India after their bilateral meeting in New York in 2019.

Pashinyan and Modi emphasised the importance of further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian Prime Minister expressed support for Armenia in connection with the floods that occurred in Lori and Tavush regions.