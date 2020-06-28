Author
YEREVAN — The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on Saturday the acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Ashot Khachatryan. The Speaker informed Khachatryan that based on the Constitutional amendments which entered into force on June 26 the powers of Court judges Hrant Nazaryan, Felix Tokhyan and Alvina Gyulumyan have been suspended as they have served more than 12 years in their positions.

The Speaker also informed that the power of Hrayr Tovmasyan as Constitutional Court President has also been suspended.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Ashot Khachatryan on temporarily assuming the duties of the CC President.

In turn Ashot Khachatryan assured that he will continue ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, as well as will act independently and impartially.

