YEREVAN — Over 2.3 million foreign tourists visited Armenia in 2023, an exceptional growth in the total number of tourist visits has been registered, acting head of the Tourism Committee Susanna Hakobyan said, when presenting a report on the Committee’s performance in 2023.

Hakobyan informed that the growth of tourist visits amounted to 40% compared to January-December 2022 and about 22% compared to 2019.

“Last year, most of the tourists came from Russia, Georgia, Iran, the United States, Germany, France, Ukraine, China, Belarus, as well as the United Arab Emirates,” Hakobyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that this year, according to statistical data, certain changes in the structure of tourism have been recorded.

For example, the number of tourists coming from Russia has decreased compared to last year, but there is a certain growth from other countries.

In response, Hakobyan confirmed that the number of tourists from France, Germany and the United Arab Emirates has increased.

“After some filtering, it turned out that an increase in the number of real tourists from the Russian Federation was also recorded,” she said.

According to the World Tourism Organization’s World Tourism Barometer, Armenia ranked 7th in the list of countries with the highest growth in tourist visits in January-September 2023.