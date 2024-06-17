Up next
RAMALLAH – Palestinian Authority Minister of State for Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Dr. Farsin Aghabekian Shaheen, welcomed a delegation from the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem, led by Bishop Theodoros Zakarian, at the Ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting addressed the dangers faced by Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem and its Old City due to ongoing violations and restrictions imposed by occupation authorities and settlers. Particular concern was raised regarding the Armenian Quarter in the Old City, a significant cultural and humanitarian heritage site, and efforts to preserve its status and protect the Armenian heritage and properties in occupied Jerusalem.

A specific issue discussed was the “Cow Garden,” a piece of land belonging to the Armenian Church in Jerusalem. Settlers are attempting to seize this land, and the Armenian Church and community in Palestine have filed a court case to nullify these attempts and recover the property.

 

 

 

 

 

