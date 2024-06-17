YEREVAN — On June 15th, 2024, the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund was held, chaired by the President of the Republic of Armenia and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

A total of 22 members of the Board of Trustees were in attendance, including 3 joining online, as well as 19 members of local affiliates, with 5 joining remotely.

According to the President of RA, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, continuing its established tradition, actively participates in all events of pan-Armenian significance, providing necessary support and assistance to those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to our compatriots in Syria and Lebanon. The Fund’s activities are consistent with its all Armenian mission and aim to address the challenges facing the motherland and create a prosperous environment for our compatriots to live and work.

In accordance with the agenda, Haykak Arshamyan, the Executive Director, presented the report on the activities of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund implemented in 2023. Several dozen vital and large-scale programs aimed at the development of health, social, educational, housing, renewable energy, culture, and infrastructures in Armenia were highlighted.

According to Haykak Arshamyan, the Fund continues to fulfill its cornerstone role for our motherland by developing border communities, improving people’s living conditions, supporting the formation of a stable and safe society, educating a healthy and developed generation, and creating added value and new advancement opportunities for its beneficiaries.

“In 2023, the Fund implemented more than 60 large- and small-scale projects worth a total of 4.7 billion AMD, or 12 million US dollars. It is noteworthy that the comprehensive financial result of 2023 was recorded positively,” Haykak Arshamyan noted.

“During the days of forced displacement starting from September 20, 2023, the Fund and local bodies, particularly our local body in France, supported 20,000 families in Kornidzor and Goris alone, helping them overcome the difficult journey by providing food, water, and fuel along the way. Then, thanks to quickly organized network fundraising, 200 tons of aid were provided to more than 42,000 displaced people who arrived in Armenia, including large quantities of food, hygiene products, bedding, and household items,” Arshamyan said.

As per the agenda, the annual financial and project reports of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund for 2023; the annual budget for 2024; the board of trustees’ activity regulations; property management; internal working regulations; as well as the appointment of a new member of the Board of Trustees were approved.

The Board once again expressed its gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of donors, supporters, and partners, as well as to the Fund’s staff, for their invaluable contribution to the development of our homeland. The Board especially thanked all Armenians for their unity, dedication, involvement, and trust.