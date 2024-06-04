YEREVAN — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan insisted on Tuesday that Azerbaijan’s demands for Armenia to change its constitution are not on the agenda of ongoing peace talks between the two countries.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan see each other’s Constitutions some obstacles to establishing long-term peace, but the issue of changing them is not on the agenda of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations, stated Mirzoyan at the joint session of the NA Standing Committees during the discussion of the annual report on the implementation of 2023 state budge.

“This does not mean at all that, for example, the issue of constitutional changes in Armenia is a subject of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan or part of their agenda,” he told lawmakers in Yerevan. “There is no such thing.”

On normalization of relations with Turkey, Mirzoyan described the dialogue as ‘very healthy.’

‘There is a very healthy, really very healthy dialogue, as well as agreements, the main ones of which, unfortunately, have not been implemented yet. This is due to other circumstances. We expect Turkey to start implementing the agreements. We are ready to continue this very healthy and normal dialogue,’ he said in Parliament while discussing the implementation of the 2023 budget.