STRASBOURG – On March 19, the conference on “The future of Via Carpathia – Caucasian Road Corridor” was held in the European Parliament, initiated by MEP Tomasz Poręba.

Vardan Sargsyan, the Deputy Head of the Mission of Armenia to the EU expressed gratitude for invitation and presented in detail the project “Crossroads of Peace” tailored by the Government of Armenia, as well as the vision of the Armenian side on how to turn the region to a zone of peace and cooperation, and the expectations of engaging the international partners into the implementation of this project.

Video about the “Crossroads of Peace” was showcased and information materials about the program were distributed among the participants.

Vardan Sargsyan touched upon the Government’s peace agenda by emphasizing the possible economic advantages of the “Crossroads of Peace”, as well as its important contribution to establishing sustainable and long-lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

