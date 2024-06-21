STRASBOURG — The annual report of the Council of Europe Commission against Racism and Intolerance for 2023 states tha, within a very short period of time, over 100 000 Karabakh Armenians fled their homes and headed to Armenia as a result of the Azerbaijani military operation on September 19-20 of that year.

The report confirms that as a result of Azerbaijani military actions, Armenians, who are the native people of Nagorno-Karabakh, were forced to leave their thousand-year-old homeland and relocate to the Republic of Armenia.

It also noted that Council of Europe member states are trying to respond proportionately to the arrival of asylum-seekers from unstable parts of the world.

“Until conditions are created for the safe return of displaced people to their countries, host states must develop long-term policies that ensure adequate access to housing, employment, education, health care and social services,” the report emphasizes.