ANKARA — Turkey has condemned a newly passed law in Uruguay that recognizes the Armenian Genocide, TRT reports.

“We reject and condemn the law adopted by the Parliament of Uruguay and signed by the Acting President of Uruguay, recognizing the events of 1915 as genocide,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Asserting that the legislation contradicts international law, particularly the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, the ministry stated that it was “null and void.”

“Parliaments and politicians do not have the authority to pass judgments on controversial historical issues,” it added.

The ministry further claimed that the “unacceptable” move was an attempt by Uruguay’s parliament and government to achieve domestic political goals by “distorting history.”