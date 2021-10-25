Dr. Suren Manukyan will speak on “Ordinary Killers of the Armenian Genocide: The Lower-Level Perpetrators” at 7:00PM (Pacific time)/10:00PM (Eastern time) on Friday, November 12, 2021. The presentation is the final one in a three-part series of lectures by Dr. Manukyan on the Armenian Genocide.

Dr. Manukyan is the Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at Fresno State for the Fall 2021 semester.

On the lowest level of the extermination, “ordinary” murderers participated in the killings, taking advantage of the atmosphere of impunity, due to the general popular support. Carrying out genocide is impossible without the large participation of masses. Privates, volunteers conscribed to the paramilitary detachments of Teşkilat-i Mahsuse, gendarmerie officers, criminals released from prisons, doctors, peasants, students, Kurds, refugees from the Balkans, i.e. almost every group of the society took part in the process of annihilating Armenians.

Dr. Manukyan is the Head of the UNESCO Chair on Prevention of Genocide and Other Atrocity Crimes at Yerevan State University and Head of the Department of Comparative Genocide Studies at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (Yerevan).

