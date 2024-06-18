LOS ANGELES — Armenia Fund celebrated the completion of the latest phase of the “Our Gyumri” Housing Project at a Grand Opening Ceremony held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Gyumri, Armenia. This important project was made possible by the generous donations from the Armenian-American community, with major funding from the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America.

Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian expressed her appreciation for the support stating, “In 2023, our efforts enabled 36 families in Gyumri to experience the security and comfort of contemporary homes, made possible by the generous support of our donors. Today, we are delighted to open our two new, larger apartment buildings offering homes to 50 additional families.”

Located within the Mush 2 District, with the recently completed phase, the Gyumri Housing Project offers a total of 86 units. Engineered to withstand seismic activity, these apartments are equipped with solar heaters to minimize their environmental impact.

Fully furnished with essential amenities, including appliances, these residences will provide a sustainable and comfortable living space for their occupants.

“This latest phase marks a significant milestone in Armenia Fund’s continued commitment to enhance the quality of life in Gyumri by providing new housing and infrastructure for local residents,” said Ms. Mehranian.

Gyumri residents have faced numerous challenges, including natural disasters and wars, often finding themselves living in inadequate shelters such as makeshift huts.

Following the Artsakh War of 2020, the demand for secure housing has increased, especially among families affected by the conflict. With the support of the Armenian American community, the lives of 50 families will be positively transformed, addressing the issue of homelessness in a significant way.