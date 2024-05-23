Author
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Washington is considering several requests from Armenia to determine how it can further strengthen support and cooperation with Armenia. He did not elaborate.

Blinken was asked about the possibility of such aid when he spoke before the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“We are looking at a series of requests from Armenia to see what we can do to further strengthen our support and cooperation with Armenia,” he said in response to a question from Rep. Jim Costa, a committee member.

Blinken noted that Washington had already promised $65 million in additional “development assistance” to Armenia last month.

“We’ll be moving forward, I think, in a number of different areas. Prime Minister Pashinyan has done an extraordinary job leading his country in very, very difficult times,” added the top U.S. diplomat. The Secretary of State also expressed hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia will sign a peace treaty.

Blinken recalled that he held a joint meeting with the head of the European Commission and the Armenian Prime Minister in Brussels in early April.

Those consultations, according to the U.S. diplomatic chief, were held precisely to determine what more the U.S. and the EU “can do to support Armenia.”

 

