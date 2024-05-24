OTTAWA — On May 21, Greg Fergus, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada and Anahit Harutyunyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Canada co-hosted a photo exhibit in the House of Commons, entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh: Endangered Armenian Heritage”. The exhibit included works of Canadian Armenian photographer Hrair “Hawk” Khatcherian from his book “Artsakh: The Photographer’s Eye.՞

In her opening remarks, Armenia’s Ambassador thanked the Speaker and other colleagues for fruitful cooperation. Ambassador Harutyunyan emphasized that Azerbaijan is currently erasing all the traces of presence of indigenous Artsakh Armenians through destruction, appropriation and desecration of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh.

In that context, the Ambassador drew parallels with the systematic policy of Azerbaijan which led to destruction of almost 99% of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in Nakhichevan. While stressing the significance of preserving Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh, she attached great importance to urgent international efforts towards that aim, as a global responsibility.

Speaker Fergus touched upon the inadmissibility of destruction and desecration of the centuries-old Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh. He underlined the importance of fighting to prevent such actions as the mentioned items constitute part of the heritage of mankind.

The exhibit was attended by the members of Parliament, Senators, including members of Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Quebec, as well as other public officials, and guests.