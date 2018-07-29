GYO Meets With RA Diaspora Minister

GLENDALE — Members of the Gaidz Youth Organization (GYO) and Armenian Athletic Association (Homenmen) along with several other Armenian youth organizations, met with Armenia’s newly appointed Minister of Diaspora, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan on July 29 at Republic of Armenia’s Consul General office.

Mr. Hayrapetyan welcomed the attendees, expressing his deep respect for the enthusiasm of the youth in the Diaspora. During his address, he stated that the recent Velvet Revolution would never have been possible had it not been for the involvement of the youth. The Minister strongly encouraged all Diasporan youth organizations to collaborate with his office emphasizing that his office would help facilitate new and exciting programs developed within the Diaspora.

“This meeting gave us an opportunity to learn more about the new Armenian government and it also allowed us to voice our opinions and exchange a broad range of issues and ideas,” said Nicolas Yepremian, GYO Board Member. “As an Armenian American college student, I am hopeful for the future and excited about the endless collaborations between our two nations.”