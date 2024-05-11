LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian yesterday welcomed the President of Armenia His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the US Lilit Makunts, and the Armenian Consul General Karen Israyelyan. Los Angeles is home to the largest community of Armenians in the United States. Little Armenia was officially recognized by the City Council in 2000. Today, the Armenian community is an integral part of Los Angeles’ diversity and culture.

“We were honored to welcome President of Armenia His Excellency Vahagn Khachaturyan to Los Angeles City Hall today,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “As a sister city to Yerevan and a community that has been built by Armenian-Americans, the City of L.A. stands with Armenia and will continue to ensure the welfare of Armenians living in Los Angeles by giving them the support needed in order to thrive. The United States and Armenia have a strong relationship based on shared values and a commitment to the democratic process, and we look forward to an ongoing strong relationship with Armenia and the Armenian people.”

“Los Angeles is proud to be the home of the most important Armenian diaspora in the world, and our City Council has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Armenia,” said Council President Paul Krekorian. “Mayor Bass and I were pleased to welcome President Khatchaturyan to City Hall and to reiterate our deep commitment to the Armenian people in their time of continuing existential threats from expansionist enemies. I look forward to strengthening our Sister City relationship with Yerevan and expanding economic opportunities, and I will continue to fight for international support for the security of Armenia and the rights of the Armenian people of Artsakh.”

Mayor Bass and Council President Krekorian recently met with Ambassador Makunts when she came to City Hall and when the Mayor led a delegation of Councilmembers to Washington, DC to convey the strong support of Los Angeles for the people of Armenia and express concerns about the conditions of refugees from Artsakh and continuing threats to the people and the territorial integrity of Armenia. Yerevan, Armenia has been a sister city of Los Angeles since 2007.