BEVERLY HILLS — President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian hosted members of the Central Committee of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party (SDHP), led by Chairman Hambik Sarafian, at his hotel in Los Angeles. Expressing gratitude for their dedication to national matters, President Khachaturian engaged in discussions about regional dynamics and Armenia’s internal affairs.

Addressing inquiries, President Khachaturian elaborated on the ongoing border demarcation process with Azerbaijan, emphasizing adherence to principles of mutual understanding and territorial integrity. He underscored the Armenian government’s commitment to fostering harmonious relations with neighboring states.

Conversations also touched upon the agenda of cooperation between Armenia and the United States, highlighting the importance of bolstering Armenia-Diaspora ties and addressing existing challenges.

In an informal setting, the President provided insights into Armenia’s economy, military capabilities, and efforts toward diversification and growth. Discussions delved into the interplay between internal socio-political developments and regional geopolitics, exploring causal relationships and implications.

Concluding the meeting, SDHP representatives reaffirmed their readiness to support Armenia’s statehood and advance national priorities.

 

