PASADENA – Massis Publishing is thrilled to present the U.S. premiere of “RED,” an English-subtitled documentary film produced and directed by Kadir Akin. The screening will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Cultural Center located at 2495 E Mountain St, Pasadena, CA 91104.

“RED” is based on the groundbreaking book “Armenian Revolutionary Paramaz – Armenian Socialists and Genocide from Abdulhamid to Ittihat Terakki,” authored by Kadir Akin. The film delves into the profound themes of justice and loyalty, exploring the intricate history and struggles of Armenian revolutionaries amidst the backdrop of the Armenian Genocide.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session featuring the esteemed director, Kadir Akin, and special guest Garo Paylan, former Deputy of the Turkish Parliament. This discussion promises unique insights into the film’s production, the evolution of regional ideology, and current geopolitical affairs.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Venue: AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Cultural Center

AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Cultural Center Address:2495 E Mountain St, Pasadena, CA 91104

Admission to the premiere is free; however, due to limited seating, reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please email [email protected].

Project Credits:

Producer/Director: Kadir Akin

Kadir Akin Project Advisor: Alex Keushkerian

Alex Keushkerian Cameramen: Imre Azem, Onur Zeybek

Imre Azem, Onur Zeybek Montage: Imre Azem

Imre Azem Sound Mixing:Studio Istanbul

Join us for a memorable evening that explores the untold stories of resilience and determination. “RED” is a testament to the enduring spirit of those who fought for justice in the face of adversity.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected].