NEW DELHI — In a sign of expanding focus on military diplomacy, India is set to send Defense Attachés (DA) to a number of its missions in different countries, including Armenia, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

New Delhi will appoint new defense attaches in the African countries of Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, and Djibouti. This decision is in line with India’s priority to expand its strategic engagement with the continent, according to PTI.

Furthermore, India will post defense attaches in the Philippines, Armenia, and Poland as well.

A total of 16 defense attaches from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will assume their new positions shortly.

The PTI report added that India was also planning to rationalize the strength of its teams comprising military officials at its high commission in London and the embassy in Moscow. As part of this process, a number of defense attaches posted in these two countries will be deployed elsewhere based on New Delhi’s foreign policy priorities and for optimum use of available manpower.

Armenia has  emerged as a major arms exports destination for India with deals already inked for Pinaka rockets, Akash missiles and ammunitions.

 

