YEREVAN — Representatives of 30 French companies are arriving in Armenia today to look with Armenian partners into the possibilities of implementing investment projects and expanding trade and economic ties, Martine Vassal, President of the Council of Bouches-du-Rhône Department at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

Martine Vassal noted that the Armenia-based TUMO Center for Creative Technologies will open a branch in Marseille in the near future.

Pashinyan welcomed the visit of the French delegation to Armenia and highly assessed Mrs. Vassal’s contribution to the consistent development of the Armenian-French relations.

He noted that a new level of cooperation is being observed between the two countries, which is also promoted by the regions of France, which maintain strong ties with the regions of Armenia.

At that, the Prime Minister attached special importance to the development and strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation and in that context emphasized the necessity of close cooperation between the governments and local self-government bodies.

The interlocutors also highlighted the cooperation between the cities of Armenia and France, promotion of mutual tourist visits.

The sides touched upon the humanitarian problems of the persons forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and what could be do