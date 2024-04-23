BURBANK — In the Armenian Church calendar, the fourth Sunday following the Feast of the Holy Resurrection is known as Red Sunday. Present at the Divine Liturgy at St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral on Sunday, April 21, 2024, (Red Sunday), was Garo Paylan, former member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The presence of the distinguished guest was acknowledged by the Diocesan Primate His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, who welcomed Mr. Paylan to the spiritual center of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, emphasized his invaluable mission of bravely voicing the issue of the Armenian Genocide in Turkey and advocating the Armenian cause. Archbishop Derderian’s message was received with rousing applause by the congregants.

Following the Divine Liturgy, Mr. Paylan took part in a processional led by the clergy to meet with the faithful in the Cathedral’s Turpanjian Plaza. Mr. Paylan engaged with the faithful while receiving words of gratitude and commendation.

Thereafter, Mr. Paylan held a meeting with the Diocesan Primate during which issues on preserving the Armenian identity in the Diaspora were discussed. Mr. Garo Paylan also attended a reception organized by the Western Diocese prior to his departure.

Unfortunately, some media outlets in the community have published fabricated information pertaining to Mr. Garo Paylan’s visit. Aimed at disrupting the peace in the community, these publications are completely false and deceitful and do not correspond to reality.

Chancellery of the Western Diocese

April 22, 2024