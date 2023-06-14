GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California hosted the inaugural Young Professionals Chat event on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Young professionals joined the panel discussion event to connect with museum leadership and learn more about the cultural and educational center currently under construction. The event was held at the City of Glendale Adult Recreation Center adjacent to the museum construction site.

The inaugural event was organized by the Armenian American Museum Young Professionals Committee. The committee promotes the mission of the museum, connects young professionals throughout the community, and empowers the next generation of leaders.

“The Young Professionals Chat event is a special opportunity to connect the museum with young professionals throughout our community,” stated Young Professionals Committee Chair Aleen Ohanian. “The museum is going to serve our community for generations to come and young people like you are going to play a pivotal role in shaping the institution’s future and contributing to its long-term success.”

The panel discussion was moderated by FOX 11 Los Angeles Anchor Araksya Karapetyan, who has been a longtime supporter of the landmark center.

“It is truly a privilege to serve as today’s moderator and participate in a conversation that will be educational and empowering for our young professionals,” stated FOX 11 Los Angeles Anchor Araksya Karapetyan. “I am very excited for the future of the Armenian American Museum and the long-lasting impact it is going to have on our children and our community.”

The panelists included Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian, Executive Director Shant Sahakian, and Architect Aram Alajajian with Alajajian Marcoosi Architects. The panelists provided a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the one-of-a-kind institution and explored the museum’s mission, design, exhibitions, programming, and much more. The panel discussion concluded with an interactive Q&A segment and discussion with the young professionals in attendance at the event.

The panel discussion was followed by an exclusive tour of the museum construction site and firsthand look at the construction progress of the highly anticipated cultural and educational center.