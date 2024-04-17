RIYADH — On April 17, the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commenced, where he met with with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. It is the first high-level visit after the establishment of diplomatic relations in November 2023, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The interlocutors commended the positive dynamics of the development of political dialogue between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that the organization of the high-level visit after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is the best evidence of the desire to deepen the cooperation.

The Ministers emphasized the willingness to promote the development of cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, to actively enrich the bilateral agenda and to form a corresponding legal basis.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Saudi Arabia touched upon the prospects of development of cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, tourism, education, information technologies, as well as the protection of cultural heritage. The importance of regular direct flights was highlighted, having in mind that they also contribute to the promotion of people-to-people contacts and business ties.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud also discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and multilateral platforms, including in the context of holding “World Expo 2030”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia emphasized that Armenia is developing strong political dialogue and partnerships with all Arab countries, which was demonstrated by participation of Armenia’s Foreign Minister in the Ministerial Meeting of the League of Arab States for the first time last year. “It is very important that we fill the gap of promising interaction with Saudi Arabia with joint efforts.”

Ministers of Armenia and Saudi Arabia exchanged views on regional topics. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on recent developments in normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and on Armenia’s positions on key issues which are being discussed in the draft peace treaty.

In the context of unblocking regional transport and economic communications Minister Mirzoyan stressed Armenia’s strong interest in enhancing connectivity which can bring both economic benefits and more stability for the region. In this context Ararat Mirzoyan brought to the attention of his counterpart the project “Crossroads of Peace” developed by the Government of Armenia.