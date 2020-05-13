The US Embassy in Yerevan “notes with satisfaction that, according to the Freedom House report on countries with transitional democracy, Armenia has recorded the highest two-year indicator of improving democracy in the history of the report.” This is stated in a message posted on the embassy’s Facebook page.

“Together with USAID Armenia, we are ready to support the reforms that are necessary to advance Armenia on a path to democracy and the rule of law,” assures the American diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in turn, emphasized in a statement: “Armenia has recorded the highest rate in the list of countries with transitional democracy Freedom House. According to the report, Armenia has made impressive progress in the electoral processes and in the fight against corruption.”

“USAID continues to support the government, civil society and citizens in the design and implementation of democratic reforms.

USAID assisted Armenia in holding free and fair parliamentary elections and continues to help strengthen electoral institutions and support the reform of the Electoral Code.

Seeing the commitment of our Armenian partners to the eradication of corruption, we contribute to the development of the Commission on the Prevention of Corruption.

We support a wide range of civil society and the media in order to inform, attract and provide citizens with the necessary knowledge so that they can become active participants in the country’s democratic future.” the statement said.