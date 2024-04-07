FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program and CineCulture present the screening of “Amerikatsi” at 5:30PM on Friday, April 26, 2024, in the Leon S. and Pete P. Peters Educational Center Auditorium (west end of the SaveMart Center), 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., on the Fresno State campus. Following the screening, which is part of the Armenian Studies Program Spring 2024 Lecture Series, the audience will have the opportunity to discuss the film with director Michael Goorjian.

A film of tremendous spirit and hope, “Amerikatsi” follows Charlie as he returns to his Armenian homeland and finds a country under Soviet rule. After being unjustly imprisoned, he soon discovers he can see into a nearby apartment from his cell window. As his life becomes entwined with the prison guard who lives there, Charlie begins to see that the spirit of his homeland is alive and well.

Michael Goorjian, a native of the San Francisco Bay Area, is a versatile American talent, excelling as an actor, filmmaker, and writer. His acting prowess earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for his compelling portrayal in “David’s Mother” (1994) alongside Kirstie Alley. He is also well known for his role as Justin, the love interest of Neve Campbell’s character, in the acclaimed series “Party of Five” (1994), and for his portrayal of Heroin Bob in “SLC Punk!” (1998). Transitioning behind the camera, Michael garnered acclaim for his directorial debut, “Illusion” (2004), a poignant film he wrote, directed, and starred in, sharing the screen with Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas. He wrote, directed, and starred in the critically acclaimed “Amerikatsi’” (2022). “Ameriktasi” marks a historic milestone for Armenia Cinema, as the first film submitted by Armenia to the Academy Awards® to make the Oscar Shortlist® for the category of Best International Feature.

Admission for the April 26 film screening and discussion is free and free parking is available near the west entrance of the SaveMart Center. A parking pass is not required after 4PM for the Friday evening screening.

For information about upcoming Armenian Studies Program presentations, please follow us on our Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or at the Program website, https://fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.