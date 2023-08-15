Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The European Union’s border monitoring mission in Armenia on August 15 confirmed that there had been gunfire in the area of one of its patrols along the border with Azerbaijan.

“We confirm that an EU monitoring mission patrol was present at the shooting incident in our area of responsibility,” EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post, which corrected a previous statement saying no EUMA patrol had been a target of shooting, also said no mission member had been hurt.

The statement came after Armenia said Azerbaijan’s military had opened fire on the observers monitoring the border between the two countries.

A video clip  circulating in TG-channels  shows an EU observer who being at one of the positions, talks about the shelling of the Azerbaijani armed forces, indicating, among other things, the direction.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the shooting took place as EU observers patrolled the village of Verin Shorzha, about 6 kilometers from the border. It also said there were no casualties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Monument to Heroes of April War Unveiled in Yerevan

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian participated today in the unveiling…

Advance Team of EU Monitors Arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN — An advance team of European Union monitors arrived in Armenia…

Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue Session Held in Yerevan

YEREVAN — The Governments of the United States of America and the…

Mkhitaryan Scores Twice as Armenia Beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-2

YEREVAN — Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice as Armenia stunned Bosnia-Herzegovina…