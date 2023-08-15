YEREVAN — The European Union’s border monitoring mission in Armenia on August 15 confirmed that there had been gunfire in the area of one of its patrols along the border with Azerbaijan.

“We confirm that an EU monitoring mission patrol was present at the shooting incident in our area of responsibility,” EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post, which corrected a previous statement saying no EUMA patrol had been a target of shooting, also said no mission member had been hurt.

The statement came after Armenia said Azerbaijan’s military had opened fire on the observers monitoring the border between the two countries.

A video clip circulating in TG-channels shows an EU observer who being at one of the positions, talks about the shelling of the Azerbaijani armed forces, indicating, among other things, the direction.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the shooting took place as EU observers patrolled the village of Verin Shorzha, about 6 kilometers from the border. It also said there were no casualties.