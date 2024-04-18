April 18, 2024

LOS ANGELES —The Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC), a broad-based coalition of the leading religious, political, youth, charitable, athletic and social organizations of the Armenian community of Southern California, has announced a community wide public event on April 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. at the Parcher Plaza Glendale City Hall (613 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA), and a 1-hour special online program on April 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. Community members and Armenians from around the globe can tune into the online program through AGC’s website (www.agc1915.org) and the social media platforms of AGC member organizations.

This year’s commemoration comes on the heels of the 280 plus day long genocidal blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan between December 12, 2022 and September 19, 2023, and the subsequent ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their ancestral lands.

On April 18, 2024, the Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC) sent a letter to President Biden condemning US inaction during the genocidal blockade of Artsakh, and the Biden Administration’s failure to prevent the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their ancestral lands in Artsakh.

AGC demanded the following from the Biden Administration:

Establish a UN Security Council led international protectorate that secures the lives of the 150,000 Artsakh Armenians and ensures their right of return to their ancestral lands of Hadrut, Shushi, Stepanakert, Martuni, Martakert, Askeran and Qashatagh in Artsakh; Address the educational, healthcare, economic, and housing needs of the 150,000 Artsakh refugees who have been periodically and forcibly displaced by Azerbaijan and have found refuge in the Republic of Armenia by delivering $750 million in US Government humanitarian assistance; Immediately halt all U.S. military and economic assistance to Azerbaijan, consistent with Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act; Sanction members of the Aliyev regime under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by that regime; Facilitate the release of all Armenian POWs, detainees, and hostages including, the 8 Artsakh officials who were abducted following Azerbaijan’s September 19, 2023 military assault against Artsakh; Restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia by facilitating the removal of all Azeri forces from areas occupied during Azerbaijan’s continuous invasions into Armenia since May 2021.

Other AGC endorsed events in Southern California include:

GNAZ BLOOD DRIVE with American Red Cross on April 21 between 9:00am and 3:00pm PST at the Armenian Church of the Nazarene (411 E Acacia Ave., Glendale, CA);

City of Glendale Commemoration on April 21 at 4:30pm PST at the Alex Theatre (216 N Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA);

UACLA Religious Ceremony & Placement of Flowers on April 24 at 10:00am PST at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Monument (901 Via San Clemente, Montebello, CA);

AYF Demonstration on April 24 at 12:00pm PST at the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles (8500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA).

Armenian Genocide Committee members: Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian Catholic Church of North America, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District, Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, Armenian Council of America, Homenetmen Western U.S, Homenmen Athletic Association USA Region, Armenian Youth Federation, Gaidz Youth Association, Armenian Bar Association, Organization of Istanbul Armenians.