Armenia to Establish Consulate General in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan

March 13, 2017

YEREVAN — Armenia will establish a Consulate General in Erbil, Capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. A corresponding decree has been signed by President Serzh Sarkisian.

According to the decree, the consular district will encompass the Kurdistan Region (Ebril, Suleymania, Dohuk).

In February 2015, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iraq Karin Grigorian met with Falah Mustafa, Foreign Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil to discuss bilateral relations.

At the time, Gregorian said that the president and Armenian government were committed to establishing and strengthening ties with the Kurdistan Region and briefed Minister Mustafa on the opening of Armenia’s consulate general in Erbil.

The relations between Armenia and Iraq have significantly progressed in the recent 5-6 years, particularly, the Embassy of Iraq has reopened in Yerevan, sessions of Armenian-Iraqi inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation and business forums have been held, trade turnover between the two states increases year by year, direct flights in Bagdad-Erbil-Yerevan directions operate during touristic seasons.

