YEREVAN — There is no agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on maps to be used for delimitation and demarcation of their common border, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today during Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“There is an agreement that the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity based on the Alma Ata Declaration. And there is an understanding that a delimitation process should take place between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Alma Ata Declaration should also serve as political basis for the border delimitation process,” Pashinyan emphasized, explaining that it means that the most recent de jure borders existing during the Soviet Union should be reflected on the ground.

“As a result of delimitation we’ll have a state border with all ensuing results and consequences,” he said.

“The Republic of Armenia is ready to start delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan in the following section:

– Baganis village on the Armenian side, Baganis-Ayrum village on the Azerbaijani side;

– Voskepar village on the Armenian side, Ashaghi-Askipara village on the Azerbaijani side;

– Kirants village on the Armenian side, Kheirimli village on the Azerbaijani side;

– Berkaber village on the Armenian side, Kyzyl-Khajili village on the Azerbaijani side;

The Prime Minister also noted that the delimitation will not affect the villages, but the sections of the border in front of them.

He emphasized that for example the village of Kyzyl Hajili has always been under Azerbaijani control. “All the settlements I mentioned are non-anclave villages,” he stressed.

“Our policy is that we must not allow war to break out,” Pashinyan said. “This is also the reason why we decided to adjust Armenia’s border in this section.”