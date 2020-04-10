Author
LOS ANGELES – LA County Department of Public Health spokesperson Garin Ohannessian issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to follow safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 virus along with general statistical data and information for caretakers and individuals who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

In addition,  it was announced that stay at home orders have been extended to May 15 and wearing masks in public are now mandated.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as having one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the County, with 218 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (96 cases), North Hollywood (113 cases), Hollywood (110 cases), East Hollywood (37 cases), Little Armenia (29 cases), Sunland (30 cases), Tujunga (15 cases), Montebello (46 cases) and Pasadena (107 cases). For a complete up to date list, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/locations.htm

In addition, several skilled nursing facilities have reported cases of infected residents, among them Ararat Convalescent Hospital in Eagle Rock. Officials there have confirmed that the situation is under control and the necessary precautionary steps have been taken to prevent further exposure of COVID-19.

