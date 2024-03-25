YEREVAN — Armenia’s foreign trade turnover in January and February 2024 amounted to over $5.3 billion, which is 2 times more than in the first two months of 2023, the National Statistical Committee (NSC) reported.

The foreign trade in February this year alone when compared to February last year was up 2.2 times, and compared to January 2024 it was up 43.9%. In Armenian drams, the foreign trade in the first two months of 2024 amounted to over 2.1 trillion.

Armenian exports in January-February 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 grew 2.6 times, amounting to over $2.5 billion. In February alone it was up 2.9 times from February 2023n and also up 72.1% from January 2024. In AMD equivalent, exports in January-February amounted to over 1 trillion.

Imports during the reporting period totaled over $2.7 billion, registering a 73.2% increase over the same period in 2023. In February 2024 , exports were up 79.9% year-on-year and up 22.5% month-on-month. In dram equivalent, imports amounted to over 1.1 trillion. ($1 – AMD 397.76).