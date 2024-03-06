Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

TEHRAN — Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Reza Ashtiani Armenian-Iranian military cooperation and security in the South Caucasus during an official visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

The agenda included discussions on the present state of cooperation in the defense sector and prospects for future development. Both ministers exchanged views on international and regional issues, reiterating their commitment to establishing long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that during their meeting the two men reached “a number of understandings on issues of mutual interest.” It did not elaborate.

The Iranian Mehr news agency reported that regional security was the main focus of the talks. It said Ashtiani reaffirmed Iran’s support for the “internationally recognized borders” of Armenia and other regional states.

According to Mehr, Ashtiani also voiced support for “direct negotiations” between Armenia and Azerbaijan and said only the regional countries should deal with peace and stability in the region. “Any approach contrary to this policy is not acceptable in any way,” the Iranian minister was cited as saying.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

European Parliament Votes to Suspend Turkey’s EU Membership Bid

STRASBOURG (DW) — The European Parliament has voted to formally suspend EU…

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Visit Karabakh

STEPANAKERT (Combined sources) — International mediators representing the Organization for Security and…

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Armenia from…

Armenia Denies Asking for Turkish Coronavirus Aid

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian government flatly denied on Monday a senior…