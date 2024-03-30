Author
YEREVAN — Armenia has blocked pro-Kremlin Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov’s shows on its territory over continuous violations of a 2020 Russian-Armenian agreement that allowed the Russia-1 channel to retain its slot in Armenia’s national digital package accessible to viewers across the country.

The Television and Radio Broadcasting Network agency cited provisions of the agreement banning “offensive content against peoples and national values” and “interference in domestic political life.”

The Armenian government earlier sent a protest note to Moscow over comments made by Solovyov and another Russian media figure, Margarita Simonyan, during a February 25 talk show. They said that Armenian leaders should be mindful of what they called disastrous consequences of Western intervention in other ex-Soviet states.

Solovyov continued to attack Yerevan’s increasingly pro-Western foreign policy after that complaint. He warned that Armenians risk losing their statehood because of it.

Minister of High-Technology Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan announced on March 18 that Armenian and Russian officials will meet in Moscow soon to discuss Armenian proposals regarding the content of retransmitted Russian programs. Hayrapetyan’s press office declined to clarify on Friday whether the talks took place and, if so, resulted in any agreements.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry already summoned the Russian ambassador in Yerevan last October to condemn Channel One, the other Russian broadcaster accessible in Armenia, for disparaging PM Nikol Pashinyan during an hour-long program.

