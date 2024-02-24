YEREVAN — Azerbaijan is preparing a new attack on Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Thursday interview with France 24.

“Analyzing … statements made from official Baku, we come to the conclusion that yes, an attack on Armenia is very likely,” he told the TV channel.

Pashinyan complained that the Azerbaijani leadership is still reluctant to recognize Armenia’s border “without ambiguity” and continues to refer to much of Armenian territory as “Western Azerbaijan.”

He said Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed in Prague and Brussels (with the suport of EU) that the peace treaty between them is to be based on three major principles – Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity within 29.800 and 86.600 square kilometers respectively, the delimitation and demarcation of their borders, are to be carried out on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration and all regional transport links are to be reopened.

He said Baku is not honoring understandings on the key parameters of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty reached by him and Aliyev during their meetings in 2022 and 2023 mediated by the European Union.

‘Our problem is to reflect these principles in the peace treaty. If they are observed, we will achieve peace. But if we look into the latest statements coming from Baku, we can assume that it is actually preparing a new attack on Armenia,” Pashinyan aid.

As an example, Pashinyan referred to Azerbaijani statements about ‘Western Azerbaijan.’ He said by these statements Azerbaijan makes claims to a significant part of Armenia’s territory.

“If the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders are not recognized by Azerbaijan, it means that the